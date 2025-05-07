Hays County corrections officer arrested for multiple felony offenses

SAN MARCOS — On May 6, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was formally notified by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) that arrest warrants had been issued for Hays County Corrections Officer George Snell, who had been employed since November 2022. According to a news release, the charges consist of multiple felony offenses, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

HCSO has been aware of the ongoing criminal investigation since August 2024, read a news release. To avoid compromising the integrity of that investigation, HCSO deferred its internal administrative review until it was appropriate for GCSO to share sufficient information.

Following notification of the arrest warrants, HCSO took immediate action to terminate Snell’s employment, effective May 6, said the news release.

“The arrest of a Hays County Sheriff’s Office employee for such a horrific crime is sickening and a betrayal of everything this badge stands for. I know this damages the trust our community places in us and I don’t take that lightly,” said Sheriff Anthony Hipolito. “Let me be clear: there is zero tolerance for criminal behavior in this agency. Any employee who breaks the law, especially in ways as vile as this, will be held fully accountable.

First, to those of you who continue to serve with integrity, courage and respect for the badge — thank you. You are the backbone of this agency and we know that you represent the vast majority of our team. We see your dedication. We value your commitment to this community and to one another. I am proud to stand beside you and will continue to support you without hesitation.

If you’re involved in criminal activity, leave now because we will find you, expose you and will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. From day one, I’ve made accountability and transparency my priorities and that will not change. We are cooperating fully with investigators and we will do everything necessary to ensure justice is served. No one is above the law and protecting our community, especially our children, remains our highest duty,” concluded the sheriff.

For further information regarding this case, please contact the GCSO.