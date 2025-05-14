Subscribe
Attorneys raise $17k for cancer research
Staff Report on May 14, 2025
Attorneys raise $17k for cancer research

On Saturday, May 10, Glick Law & Associates and Butler Injury Law hosted the inaugural “Caribbean Nights – a Fundraiser for Cancer Research” at Gemstone Palace in Kyle. The event featured an interactive gameshow style presentation, where attendees were able to battle for bragging rights in various games, such as the Fruit Roll Up challenge. The event raised a total of $17,000.

David Glickler and Nicole Cloutier were inspired to host this event in honor of Nicole’s son, who was diagnosed with leukemia at 11 years old. Today, her son is 21 years old and cancer free. All proceeds from the event will go to the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

