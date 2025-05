St. David’s CareNow Urgent Care cuts ribbon

St. David’s CareNow Urgent Care hosted a ribbon cutting, with the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce, May 8. The clinic, located at 135 Bunton Creek Rd in Kyle, sees people of all ages, but has a focus in occupational medicine. Previously, the location was known as FastMed Urgent Care, but it has since rebranded and is now up to new standards, said Aviles.