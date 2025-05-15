Austin Police Department arrests nurse impersonators for exploitation, theft from elderly in Buda community

BUDA — The Austin Police Department arrested two individuals May 8 on multiple charges in relation to warrants obtained by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), including impersonating a nurse and exploitation of the elderly.

In March, HCSO began investigating a series of thefts from residents of a senior living community in Buda. The various reports involved a variation of a common theme: a female in scrubs represented herself as a nurse or health attendant to various seniors at their homes, then distracted the victims with a health evaluation. After the unexpected visit, the victims discovered their wallets, along with the various identifying and financial documents within, were missing, a news release stated. Some victims only became aware of the theft when their banks inquired about suspicious financial activity.

The cases were assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), where detectives were able to identify two suspects: Gina Hernandez, 20, and Elsa Vasquez, 30, both out of Austin. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned Hernandez and Vasquez attempted to use the victims’ bank cards at Austin area restaurants and businesses to purchase televisions, smart watches and other miscellaneous items, the release continued. The investigation confirmed that Hernandez and Vasquez were not licensed nurses with the Texas Board of Nursing.

Hernandez and Vasquez are believed to have operated in the Central Texas region between Georgetown and Kyle, targeting elderly individuals. Both had multiple outstanding warrants for similar offenses from area agencies.

HCSO CID obtained warrants on Hernandez and Vasquez for the following:

Credit/debit card abuse of the elderly, third-degree felony (12 counts each)

Theft from an elderly individual, third-degree felony (Hernandez: Three counts; Vasquez: Four counts)

Exploitation of the elderly, third-degree felony (Three counts each)

Impersonating a nurse, class A misdemeanor (Three counts each)

Then, May 8, Hernandez and Vasquez were arrested by the Austin Police Department and booked into the Travis County Jail, where the Hays County warrants were served. Hernandez remains in Travis County’s custody on a total bond of $214,000 for the charges filed by HCSO. Vasquez was released on a total bond of $22,000 for the charges filed by HCSO.

Residents are encouraged to be mindful of visits from unknown persons and may request a patrol deputy’s response to suspicious persons or activity by calling (512) 393-7896. There may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Additional victims or anyone with information related to this case may contact detective Jessica Barkley at jessica.barkley@hayscountytx.gov.