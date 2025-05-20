Hays County sees additional measles case

SAN MARCOS — The Hays County Health Department (HCHD) received notification that a positive case of measles was found in the county May 16.

At a press conference May 20, HCHD Executive Director Matthew Gonzales revealed that they were notified of a potential case of measles that was present at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. According to Gonzales, the patient developed a rash May 15.

“Individuals with measles are contagious four days before they develop the rash and four days after they develop the rash. Therefore, our patient that we’re discussing here today was contagious between May 11, 2025 and May 19, 2025,” said Gonzales.

Although not considered contagious on May 10, individuals that visited H-E-B Plus, located at 5401 FM 1626 in Kyle, and the Sephora inside Kohls, located at 20185 Marketplace Ave. in Kyle, from the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. should stay cautious of symptoms.

In addition to those locations, the individual visited the following facilities during the contagious period:

May 13 Texas Department of Public Safety, 1400 N. IH-35 in San Marcos, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CommuniCare Health Centers, 2810 Dacy Lane in Kyle, from 11:47 a.m. to 2:23 p.m.

May 16 Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, 6001 Kyle Parkway, from 12:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



On May 16, HCHD instructed the hospital to send samples to be sent to their labs, alongside the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), which HCHD aided with. It was during the visit to the DSHS lab in Austin that they received the positive notification of measles for the patient, the director said.

“Measles, also called rubeola, is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air and human ground surfaces for hours. Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after the exposure and some common symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and the hallmark symptom being a rash, which first appears [on the face] then travels downwards the neck,” Hays County Epidemiologist Gabriela Guel explained.

“We’re working with [DSHS] to identify opportunities to offer post exposure prophylaxis treatment to patients who were exposed to the patient, if and once available, the post exposure prophylaxis we will be offering if the [measles, mumps and rubella] vaccine for individuals within three days of exposure to the patient and six days for [immune globulin] for those exposures and future exposes,” Gonzales said.

HCHD stressed the importance of vaccinations, as those who do not have it are more at risk for the disease, said the director.

Gonzales noted that the individual was not vaccinated, while Guel stated that the patient believed to contract the disease from an extended family member.

“What I want to leave off with is just [those] individuals … who are exposed at the potential exposure sites, just to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of measles,” Gonzales concluded.

For more information or assistance regarding measles, contact HCHD at 512-393-5520.