DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD BRIEFS

Stephen Morales promoted to head cross country coach

Dripping Springs ISD announced the promotion of Stephen Morales to head cross country coach at Dripping Springs High School.

For the past two years, Morales has served as the Tigers assistant cross country coach, helping lead the girls team to a state appearance in 2023.

Prior to Dripping Springs, Morales was hired as Cedar Creek High School’s first cross country coach when the campus opened in 2010. Over his nine-year tenure with the Eagles, he led the team to a district championship in 2014 and multiple appearances at the regional meet.

In addition to his new role, Morales will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the track and field program. He has also been a part of the DSHS math department since 2019.

DSHS students win UIL 6A Group Design State Championship

A team consisting of Dripping Springs High School students Leela Bertram, Adrian Fisher, Hannah Salazar and Elise Turner captured the Group Design State

Championship at the University Interscholastic League (UIL) 6A Theatrical Design State Meet Saturday, May 17, at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center.

This marks only the second state title in theatrical design for Dripping Springs High School — following Natasha Newton’s win in set design in 2023 — and the school’s first-ever championship in group design, a district news release stated.

The DSHS team was one of six entries rated “exemplary” and selected to present at the state meet, which was themed “Axoloris The Musical.” Competitors were challenged to draw inspiration from an artist or art movement and develop an original design concept that incorporated innovative technology.

In addition to the group’s success, Bertram and Fisher also placed in the individual set design category. Bertram earned fourth place for the second consecutive year, while Fisher placed fifth.

Molly Gretzinger also represented Dripping Springs as a state qualifier in hair and makeup design.

New DSHS head cheer coach announced

Kade Schrader was named the new head coach of the Dripping Springs High School cheer program.

A native of Burnet, Schrader was a three-year member of the co-ed cheer team at the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

Since 2019, Schrader has worked as a staff instructor for the Universal Cheerleaders Association and has choreographed five championship-winning routines at both UIL and national competitions. With a decade of cheerleading experience, he also serves as a competition judge.

Schrader steps into a Dripping Springs program that has advanced to the UIL State Finals for four consecutive years, including a program-best 13th-place finish in 2025, read a news release.

In addition to coaching, Schrader will join the faculty at DSHS as an English teacher.