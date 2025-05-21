Subscribe
Fire and Flow Pilates celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting
Fire and Flow Pilates hosted a ribbon cutting May 16 with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Business, Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on May 21, 2025
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Fire and Flow Pilates officially marked the grand opening of its expanded boutique studio with a ribbon cutting celebration Friday, May 16, hosted in partnership with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event highlighted the launch of Fire and Flow’s fresh new space, now featuring a private duo room and a small group reformer room — offering an exclusive Pilates experience that fuses strength, mobility and flow.

This isn’t a typical Pilates studio, according to a news release, as Fire and Flow is a bold, empowering space designed to help clients build real strength, improve flexibility and feel amazing in their bodies. Whether new to movement or ready to level up training, there’s something for everyone.

Founding member pricing is still available for a limited time.

Fire and Flow is located at 13743 Nutty Brown Road, Austin. Studio Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.  To learn more, visit www.fireandflowpilates.com. All other questions can be sent to info@fireandflowpilates.com.

