Uhland Police Department investigates fatal shooting

UHLAND – At approximately 1 a.m. May 25, the Uhland Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred outside a residence on Rocky Road.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation took place, during which a firearm was produced by an unidentified individual. A 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release stated.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The victim’s identity is being withheld for this time. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and Uhland Police requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Uhland Police Department.