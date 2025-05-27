Subscribe
Suspect arrested in Uhland fatal shooting
Staff Report on May 27, 2025
UHLAND — With the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, was booked into the Travis County Jail on a warrant for a murder charge in relation to a shooting incident that occurred May 25 on Rocky Road in Uhland.

At approximately 1 a.m. May 25, the Uhland Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred outside a residence on Rocky Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that an altercation took place, during which a firearm was produced by an individual, later identified as Lee-Gardner. A male, later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Farias, sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Uhland Police Department thanks the Texas Rangers for their assistance and extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim,” said Uhland Police Chief Greg Duarte.
