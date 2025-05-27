Suspect arrested in Uhland fatal shooting

UHLAND — With the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, was booked into the Travis County Jail on a warrant for a murder charge in relation to a shooting incident that occurred May 25 on Rocky Road in Uhland.

At approximately 1 a.m. May 25, the Uhland Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred outside a residence on Rocky Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that an altercation took place, during which a firearm was produced by an individual, later identified as Lee-Gardner. A male, later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Farias, sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.