Carl Waits, right, and his wife, Susie, are longtime residents of Dripping Springs. Carl retired this year after spending six decades working in Dripping Springs ISD under multiple hats: a teacher, coach and bus driver. He is also well-known in the community as he coached an adult softball league for 46 years, served on the committee that turned the Pound House into a museum and wrote a book on the town’s history. The city even declared April 13, 2021, as 'Carl & Susie Waits Day' in Dripping Springs. PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS

Beloved “coach” Carl Waits retires from Dripping Springs ISD