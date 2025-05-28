Subscribe
Beloved “coach” Carl Waits retires from Dripping Springs ISD
Carl Waits, right, and his wife, Susie, are longtime residents of Dripping Springs. Carl retired this year after spending six decades working in Dripping Springs ISD under multiple hats: a teacher, coach and bus driver. He is also well-known in the community as he coached an adult softball league for 46 years, served on the committee that turned the Pound House into a museum and wrote a book on the town’s history. The city even declared April 13, 2021, as 'Carl & Susie Waits Day' in Dripping Springs. PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS
Megan Navarro on May 28, 2025
CASA of Central Texas celebrates 40 years
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Central Texas celebrated 40 years May 22 at a joint ribbon cutting with the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Co...
May 28, 2025
Uhland Police Department investigates fatal shooting
By Staff Report 
May 25, 2025
UHLAND – At approximately 1 a.m. May 25, the Uhland Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred outside a residence on Rocky R...
