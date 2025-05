The Dripping Springs Ag Boosters, city of Dripping Springs and Dripping Springs Ranch Park & Event Center hosted the annual Dripping Springs Fair & Rodeo Friday, May 23, through Sunday, May 25. During the day, the Ranch Rodeo Competition was held, while each night, performances included bronc riding, roping, barrel racing and more. Pictured, a young boy sits on the fence, awaiting the beginning of the event. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

Dripping Springs wraps up three days of rodeo fun