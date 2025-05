PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Sage Hall was the catalyst when he connected with a pitch, hitting the ball just inside the third base line, which scored Ty Thames to tie the game 2-2. The Texans scored two more run in the inning for a 4-2 win over the Sinton Pirates to advance to the 4A D2 State Semifinals.

Wimberley Texans baseball advances to final four after sweeping Sinton