Congratulations to the Hays CISD Class of 2025

News, Wimberley
WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD announced the hiring of new leadership within the school district. The WISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Katie W...
June 4, 2025
Community, News, Wimberley
The Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department, Wimberley Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance and Visit Wimberley partnered to host an unveiling of art...
June 4, 2025
Dripping Springs, Main, News
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Rambo Masonic Lodge will be celebrating 150 years of camaraderie June 14 with an open house for the community. According to se...
June 4, 2025
Main, News, Wimberley
WIMBERLEY — A childhood dream came true for a brother and sister duo from Wimberley, Ian and Sage Summers, who are now contestants on the FOX TV show ...
June 4, 2025
Dripping Springs, News
DRIPPING SPRINGS — A new database is now available to aid community members in locating mental health resources. When her daughter was presenting seri...
June 4, 2025
Community, Education, Kyle, News
KYLE — Hays CISD announced Josh Boothe as the new Lehman High School theatre director May 29. According to a news release, Booth has more than 22 year...
June 4, 2025
Buda, Hays County, News
By Brittany Kelley
April 30, 2025
BUDA — After discovering that her son’s former teacher was arrested for public intoxication, Christina Nichols was left wishing Hays CISD did more to ...
Breaking News, Main, News
By Staff Report
May 25, 2025
UHLAND – At approximately 1 a.m. May 25, the Uhland Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred outside a residence on Rocky R...
Hays County, Main, News, ...
By Brittany Kelley
May 28, 2025
Several families have reached out to the Hays Free Press/ News-Dispatch in regards to what they believe are concerning experiences in Judge Karl Hays’...
Breaking News, Dripping Springs, Hays County, ...
Former Dripping Springs Middle School teacher sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography
By Staff Report
April 30, 2025
SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Judge Sherri K. Tibbe sentenced Kevin McLean, 33, to a total of 60 years in prison April 29; McLean entered a plea o...
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, ...
By Staff Report
May 27, 2025
UHLAND -- With the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, was booked into the Travis County Jail on a warrant for a murder charge in r...