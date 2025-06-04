Subscribe
Congratulations to the Hays CISD Class of 2025
PHOTOS COURTESY OF HAYS CISD
Staff Report on June 4, 2025
Congratulations to the Hays CISD Class of 2025

Hays CISD students recently celebrated their graduation May 27-28.

Wimberley unveils mural at Oak Park
Wimberley unveils mural at Oak Park
The Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department, Wimberley Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance and Visit Wimberley partnered to host an unveiling of art...
June 4, 2025
Rambo Masonic Lodge to celebrate 150 years
Rambo Masonic Lodge to celebrate 150 years
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — The Rambo Masonic Lodge will be celebrating 150 years of camaraderie June 14 with an open house for the community. According to se...
June 4, 2025
Uhland Police Department investigates fatal shooting
Uhland Police Department investigates fatal shooting
By Staff Report 
May 25, 2025
UHLAND – At approximately 1 a.m. May 25, the Uhland Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred outside a residence on Rocky R...
Suspect arrested in Uhland fatal shooting
Suspect arrested in Uhland fatal shooting
By Staff Report 
May 27, 2025
UHLAND -- With the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, was booked into the Travis County Jail on a warrant for a murder charge in r...
