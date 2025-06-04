Wimberley ISD names Human Resources director, Blue Hole Primary School assistant principal

WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD announced the hiring of new leadership within the school district.

The WISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Katie Willard as the new assistant principal of Blue Hole Primary School (BHP) and Jennifer Cooper as the district’s director of Human Resources.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Assistant Principal of Blue Hole Primary School,” said Willard. “I look forward to partnering with the staff, students, and families of this strong, loving community. Together we will continue the important work of laying the learning foundation of our next generation of Texans!”

Willard has 20 years of educational experience, most recently serving as assistant principal at Copeland Elementary in Houston. Throughout her career she has served in many roles, including as a teacher, instructional coach, testing coordinator, children’s ministries director and as assistant principal, according to WISD. She has a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie Willard as our new assistant principal,” said BHP principal Marlayna Zachary. “Her commitment to student success, instructional leadership, and an understanding of the importance of a positive school culture, will be invaluable assets to our community. With her collaborative approach and many years of educational experiences in various roles, she will help guide our school toward continued growth and achievement.”

Willard will replace Meagan Buck, who took on the role of assistant principal at Jacob’s Well Elementary School beginning next school year.

Cooper has served in public education for 18 years, with experience as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and, most recently, principal of Nimitz Middle School in North East ISD in San Antonio. She was named the 2024 Texas Association of Secondary School Principals Region 20 Secondary Principal of the Year and serves as a field supervisor with Lamar University, mentoring aspiring administrators as they complete their leadership certification.

Cooper has a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a master’s in educational leadership from Lamar University. She expects to graduate with her doctorate in K-12 Leadership this summer. She’s married to Gary, a veteran of the Air Force, and they have two sons – Jared and Jacob.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer Cooper join our Texan Family,” said WISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Bonewald. “She is bringing a wealth of educational leadership experience, having served in roles supporting students, teachers and staff for the past two decades. Mrs. Cooper has been recognized by her peers for her effective leadership, and our interview committee was impressed with her clear passion to serve as a member of our team.”

She will be replacing Tracey Ramsey, whose retirement announcement from WISD comes after 18 years of service as the WISD director of Human Resources. Prior to her move to education, Ramsey worked in healthcare at Memorial Hermann and the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and at the Central Texas Medical Center after her relocation to the Hill Country.

“The last 18 years have been a wonderful experience working with the staff at Wimberley ISD,” said Ramsey. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of both the Wimberley school district and the community.”

“Tracey Ramsey has been an important member of our leadership team in WISD for 18 years,” said Bonewald. “She has played a critical role in helping us to find, onboard and provide ongoing support for the dedicated and talented staff we are so fortunate to have. It is certainly a bittersweet feeling to know that Tracey is retiring. While we are excited for what lies ahead for Tracey in this new chapter of life, we will miss the servant heart she brings to our office every day and her signature laugh that always fills the hallways with positive vibes.”