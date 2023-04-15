Assistant principal arrested for DWI, evading

KYLE — A Lehman High School assistant principal was arrested and charged with a DWI and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Julie Rosales, 45, was booked into the Hays County Jail and released on Friday, April 7, on a $2,000 Surety Bond and a $2,000 Personal Recognizance Bond, according to jail records.

The incident occurred at 12:23 a.m. at Hillside Terrace/Interstate I-35, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 call received was in reference to a vehicle stopped and not movi...