Assistant principal arrested for DWI, evading
Julie Rosales, 45, was arrested and charged with a DWI and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
April 15, 2023
KYLE — A Lehman High School assistant principal was arrested and charged with a DWI and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Julie Rosales, 45, was booked into the Hays County Jail and released on Friday, April 7, on a $2,000 Surety Bond and a $2,000 Personal Recognizance Bond, according to jail records.

The incident occurred at 12:23 a.m. at Hillside Terrace/Interstate I-35, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 call received was in reference to a vehicle stopped and not movi...

HCSO arrests contractor for felony theft
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a contractor for felony theft. According to the HCSO, the sheriff's office recently i...
April 14, 2023
Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle
KYLE —  Kyle City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance to add four-way stop signs to three intersections during the Tuesday, April 4 meet...
April 14, 2023
Pop up saves 2-1 Tigers win
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Tigers used three pitchers to combine for a no hitter when they hosted Westlake on Tuesday, April 4, earning a 2-1 win. With tw...
April 12, 2023
Tigers punch their ticket to state
DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Friday, the Dripping Springs Tigers (14-11-2) traveled to Comalander Stadium in San Antonio for the UIL 6A Regional semifinals. ...
April 12, 2023
Hometown Missions continues to instill hope
ONE HOME AT A TIME 'Every Dripping Springs neighbor has a safe and healthy place to live' DRIPPING SPRINGS — A local nonprofit has been working for 12...
April 12, 2023
Alexis Pointe unveils Wimberley-themed mural
CHANGING THE VIEW Anyone can be an artist WIMBERLEY — “You’re never too old to do great things for your community,” is the motto the residents at Alex...
April 12, 2023
