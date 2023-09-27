Subscribe
Wimberley Texans prevail over Lampasas
Photo by Wayland D. Clark A host of Badgers chase Noah Birdsong, who had seven pass receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans 41-20 Homecoming win.
Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wayland D. Clark on
September 27, 2023
Wimberley Texans prevail over Lampasas

Photo by Wayland D. Clark
Caden Romo and Risa Espinoza were crowned Homecoming King and Queen at halftime ceremonies last Friday night at Texan Stadium. Both students plan on attending the Air Force Academy after graduation.

WIMBERLEY —Wimberley Texans quarterback Cody Stoever passed for 217 yards, reaching the 1,000 yards mark in five games, completed 21 of 28 passes, with four of those for touchdowns in helping the Texans (5-0) earn a 41-20 win over the visiting Lampasas High School Badgers (4-1) on Homecoming night on Friday, Sept. 22.

Stoever also led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. In five games, the junior quarterback has accounted for 28 of the team’s 31 touchdowns (18 passing and 10 rushing).

It didn’t start well for the Texans, who fumbled on their first series of downs turning the ball over, but no harm was done as the Badgers missed an attempted field goal midway through the first quarter. Nolan Waida caught a pass in the end zone to give the Texans a 7-0 lead. Lampasas didn’t miss its next opportunity and scored on an 87-yard touchdown pass after intercepting a Stoever pass, only his second interception of the season.

“My team is behind me, pats me on the back and I just think how am I going to bounce back after this,” Stoever, who ran for a touchdown just before halftime for a 14-7 lead, said about the interception after the game.

Wimberley would score four touchdowns in the second half while the Texans’ code red defense held the Badgers to two and a missed PAT. “Shout out to our defense and the team in general,” Stover said after the game. “To face the adversity like we did in the first half and then come out clicking in the second half like our offense did, it’s a cool win.”

Stoever scored on a 27-yard run and Noah Birdsong caught a touchdown pass in the end zone before the Badgers scored on a long pass, all in the third quarter, to cut the Texans lead 28-14. Ty Thames, who had a fumble recovery, went to his knees to make a touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter while Birdsong hauled in his second touchdown catch of the game for a 41-14 lead before Lampasas’ final score on a pass play.

“I like this group and the trajectory we’re on, we gave up a couple of long plays, but won’t look back,” head coach Doug Warren said after the win. “We just have to focus on improving each week and go from there.”

The Texans have a bye week next week. The Texans open district play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Jarrell and then they will host Manor New Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 before traveling to Navarro on Oct. 20.

Dripping Springs Tigers run past Bowie Bulldogs
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Dripping Springs Tigers run past Bowie Bulldogs
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Tigers varsity football team secured a 49-12 win over the Bowie High School Bulldogs at their latest home game...
September 27, 2023
Trojans no match for Jags
Johnson Jaguars, Sports
Trojans no match for Jags
[tecnavia_gallery slug= 'trojans-no-match-jags' view= 'carousel']
September 27, 2023
United Way to host Pickleball for a Purpose
Community, Dripping Springs, News
United Way to host Pickleball for a Purpose
HAYS COUNTY — United Way of Hays & Caldwell Counties (UWHCC) is holding a unique fundraiser this year surrounded by one popular sport: pickleball....
September 27, 2023
Most Read
Hays CISD adopts new attendance policy
Buda, Education...
Hays CISD adopts new attendance policy
‘We don't see the kids as a number, but the way the state funds education, they see them as a number’
September 20, 2023
BUDA — Parents across Hays CISD are divided over the district’s new attendance policy, which states that a student could be unenrolled if they are abs...
Austin woman pleads guilty to attempted murder, assault of corrections officer
Main, News...
Austin woman pleads guilty to attempted murder, assault of corrections officer
Judge sentences 21-year-old Gaytan to 25 years in prison, 10 years probation, capital murder charge dismissed
By Natalie Frels 
September 20, 2023
SAN MARCOS — A 21-year-old Austin woman pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and assault of a public servant, a third-degree fel...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.