PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Dripping Springs Tiger Quarterback Maddox Maher (No. 5) makes a quick pass in front of two Ranger defenders. Maher was able to connect on a 35-yard pass and touchdown to Cooper Reid (No. 2), which was the first touchdown of the game. Maher had another impressive game and he finished the night with 283 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dripping Springs Tigers win first round of playoffs, advance to Area The Dripping Springs Tiger football team has advanced to the Area round of the UIL 6A Division II playoffs after securing a 34-14 win against the Vista Ridge High School Rangers in the first round on Friday, Nov. 10.