Dripping Springs ISD to hold community meetings for second high school

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A second high school is in the works for the Dripping Springs ISD community.

The district is beginning design work for the school — a project approved by voters in the May 2023 bond. The high school design process will begin with community input meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Center for Learning & Leadership board room, located at 300 Sportsplex Drive. A morning and evening session will be held on each of the two dates at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. All DSISD stakeholders, including those who do not have children in the district, are invited to find a time that best fits their schedule and attend.

Each session will include information on the high school design process, the latest district demographics and a review of current high school programming. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback to help create a shared vision for the design.

The district’s second high school will accommodate 2,500 students in grades 9-12 on Darden Hill Road in Driftwood. Currently, only the design portion of the second high school has been approved by voters; construction would need to be funded through a future bond program.

Information and updates on the 2023 bond can be found at www.dsisdtx.us/bond2023.