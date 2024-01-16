School districts announce closures, delays amid inclement weather

HAYS COUNTY — School districts across Hays County have announced closures and delayed starts due to weather conditions.

San Marcos CISD

San Marcos CISD campuses and offices are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. This closure is due to the forecast calling for subzero windchill temperatures with wind gust up to 30 miles per hour, according to the district.

The district will continue to monitor but at this time, Wednesday, Jan. 17 will be a regular scheduled school day for all district campuses and offices.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD campuses and offices are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Afterschool/extracurricular activities, practices and games may resume but students are asked to check with their coach or sponsor regarding their specific activity.

The Hays CISD Board of Trustees regularly scheduled meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

As for Wednesday, Jan. 17, school will operate on a normal schedule.

Dripping Springs ISD

Initially, DSISD announced that students and staff were going to be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 16. However, the district later made the decision to cancel classes due to water issues that were occurring across the district.

Taxpayer Tuesdays — originally scheduled for Jan. 16 — was canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

The district announced it will return to normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Wimberley ISD

WISD campuses and offices were closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

“We are mindful of those students who must wait at, or walk to bus stops, as well as the numerous staff members who must be outdoors for extended periods of time to ensure safe student drop-off in the mornings,” WISD said in a statement.

All campuses will be on a delayed start for WISD students on Wednesday, January 17. The start times at each campus are as follows:

Blue Hole Primary: Doors open: 9:20 a.m., First Bell: 9:50 a.m.

Jacob’s Well Elementary: Doors open: 9:00 a.m., First Bell: 9:40 a.m.

Danforth Junior High: Doors open: 9:15 a.m., Tutorials: 9:30 a.m., First Bell: 9:55 a.m.

Wimberley High: Tutorials: 9:30 a.m., First Bell: 9:55 a.m. *Note: The dual-credit, ACC classes at WHS will be held tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.



All morning bus routes will be delayed for approximately two hours. For example if a student is normally picked up at 6:45 a.m., pickup tomorrow is expected to be at approximately 8:45 a.m, according to the district. Login to the SMART Tag bus system to see the predicted route arrival times.

WISD families can expect normal schedules to be in place following Wednesday’s delayed start.