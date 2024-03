Tigers fall to Lake Travis

Dripping Springs Tiger Kyle Baucum (No. 8) defends Flynn Jordan (No. 10) from Lake Travis during the first half of the March 1 game held at Tiger Stadium. The final score was Cavaliers 2, Tigers 1. The Tigers dropped to fifth place in district. The Tigers next home game will be March 8, when they will host the Anderson High School Trojans (3-7-3).

