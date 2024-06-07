Fatal crash closes IH-35 in Kyle, police seek information

KYLE — At approximately 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, Kyle Police Department officers responded to reports of a major motor vehicle crash, with a possible pin-in, on southbound IH-35 at exit 215.

When officers arrived, they found a three-vehicle crash blocking multiple lanes of travel. IH-35 southbound was closed to conduct an on-scene investigation. According to KPD, the initial investigation showed that a gray GMC Yukon, driven by 41-year-old David Mann, rear-ended a black Nissan passenger c...