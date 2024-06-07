Subscribe
Fatal crash closes IH-35 in Kyle, police seek information
A photo shows the aftermath of an accident that closed IH-35 in Kyle for more than 4 hours on Thursday, June 6. PHOTO COURTESY OF BURTON JAMES SUNBURY JR.
June 7, 2024
KYLE — At approximately 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, Kyle Police Department officers responded to reports of a major motor vehicle crash, with a possible pin-in, on southbound IH-35 at exit 215.

When officers arrived, they found a three-vehicle crash blocking multiple lanes of travel. IH-35 southbound was closed to conduct an on-scene investigation. According to KPD, the initial investigation showed that a gray GMC Yukon, driven by 41-year-old David Mann, rear-ended a black Nissan passenger c...

June 5, 2024
Wimberley’s annual Memorial Day Rodeo, benefitting Wimberley 4H, was held at the Wimberley VFW on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. [tecnavia_galle...
May 29, 2024
May 22, 2024
Prominent members from Frost Bank, and Julie Snyder of the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, break ground on the first Austin expansion on May 14. “We’re exci...
By Staff Report 
June 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Andrew Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison by 207th District Court Judge Tracie Wright-Reneau on June 6. On Jan. 26, Brown was fou...
