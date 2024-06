South players and Tigers Isabella Martinez (No. 30) and Haiden Anderson (No. 28) pause and honor the playing of the National Anthem prior to the 24th Annual Greater Austin Area All Star Softball Game on June 5. PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ

Dripping Springs High School hosts senior All Star Softball game More than 50 seniors participated in the 24th Annual Greater Austin Area All Star Softball Game on June 5. In the end, the South All Star team won 2-0.