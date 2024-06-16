Kyle Police Department, Hays County Sheriff’s Office assists Mustang Ridge Police Department in vehicle, foot pursuit

KYLE — At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, the Mustang Ridge Police Department responded to a reckless driving call on SH-130. Officers located the vehicle at the intersection of SH-130 and SH-21 and observed the vehicle commit numerous violations.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle evaded westbound on SH-21. During the pursuit, the vehicle intentionally crashed into our officer’s vehicle multiple times, according to Mustang Ridge PD. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a residential neighborhood on Ranch Road 150 in Kyle and the driver fled on foot, running through multiple residences.

Texas Department of Public Safety Air Support Helicopter was able to track the movements of the suspect the entire time. With assistance from the Travis County Constable’s Office, Kyle Police Department, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Hays County Constable’s Office and multiple citizens in the neighborhood, the suspect was taken into custody.

A large quantity of controlled substances was located in the suspect’s possession and the vehicle. The suspect was charged with the following:

Assault with Deadly Weapon on Peace Officer

Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle

Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot

Possession of Controlled Substance

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Criminal Mischief

The suspect was booked into the Hays County Jail.

“We are grateful for the immediate response from the outside agencies that assisted and for the citizens who stepped in to assist the officers on scene,” Mustang Ridge PD said.