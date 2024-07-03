Wimberley Parks & Recreation hosts virtual 50K

WIMBERLEY — In honor of Parks and Recreation Month, outdoor and running enthusiasts are invited to join the Virtual 50K Challenge in Wimberley during the month of July.

The Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department is telling runners to “get ready to lace up your sneakers and hit the virtual trails” with the virtual 50K. Whether a seasoned runner or just looking to add some extra steps in the day, this event is aimed for anyone who loves the great outdoors and wants to stay active. The first 10 participants to hit 50K will win an exclusive Blue Hole Regional Park merchandise item of their choice.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward maintaining and enhancing outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy and every participant will receive a commemorative water bottle.

Interested participants are asked to sign up for the challenge at www.wimberleyparksandrec.com/special-events/virtual-50k.

As part of the challenge, participants also need to complete the following:

• Complete a 50K log, found in the booking confirmation notes and complete the distance at the runner’s own pace throughout July.

• Share progress, photos and experiences on social media using the hashtag #WPARD50k and tag the parks and recreation department by tagging them using @wimberleypard.