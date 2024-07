GRAPHIC COURTESY OF CITY OF KYLE Pictured is a a digital concept design of Kyle Sportsplex Indoor Recreation Center and champion field, which can be used for soccer or football, to be located near the Brick and Mortar District. It aims to provide previously unavailable sports facilities to the city.

Kyle City Council discusses future projects KYLE — On July 16, Kyle City Council heard discussions on the future of the Sportsplex and the prospect of a local favorite, Hays Co. Bar-B-Que, coming to town.