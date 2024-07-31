Dripping Springs Rambo Masonic Lodge participates in cornerstone ceremony

Representatives of the Grand Lodge of Texas and Rambo Masonic Lodge of Dripping Springs participated in a cornerstone leveling ceremony on July 17 for a Masonic cornerstone at the new North Hays County EMS Medic 75 location on Ranch Road 12; a cornerstone was also placed for the new EMS Medic 74 location on Heritage Oak Dr. While the builder’s square is used in construction, in Freemasonry the square is a symbol of morality and honesty in treating someone squarely and with fairness. The most famous cornerstone ceremony of all was when George Washington, also a Mason, in 1793 laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. Today, Freemasons around the country carry on the tradition that their forefathers began centuries ago.