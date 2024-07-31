Subscribe
Dripping Springs Rambo Masonic Lodge participates in cornerstone ceremony
Pictured, Will Wilkin, representing the Worshipful Grand Master, places the square on the cornerstone. Behind him is Keith Reynolds, back left, who represents Grand Senior Warden, Tommy Griffin, who is the former Grand Master of Texas and George Moxley, who represents the Grand Junior Warden. PHOTO COURTESY OF COURTESY OF RAMBO MASONIC LODGE
Staff Report on
July 31, 2024
Representatives of the Grand Lodge of Texas and Rambo Masonic Lodge of Dripping Springs participated in a cornerstone leveling ceremony on July 17 for a Masonic cornerstone at the new North Hays County EMS Medic 75 location on Ranch Road 12; a cornerstone was also placed for the new EMS Medic 74 location on Heritage Oak Dr. While the builder’s square is used in construction, in Freemasonry the square is a symbol of morality and honesty in treating someone squarely and with fairness. The most famous cornerstone ceremony of all was when George Washington, also a Mason, in 1793 laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. Today, Freemasons around the country carry on the tradition that their forefathers began centuries ago.

Community, Dripping Springs, News
Community, Hays County, News
