Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
Graphic by Barton Publications
Staff Report on
August 6, 2024
BUDA – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which was labeled a “suspicious death,” that left a juvenile dead on the evening of Aug. 5, in a Buda neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Shadow Creek Boulevard at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Monday for a discharged firearm call. At the time the call came out, a shelter in place was sent for citizens in the area as a precaution. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased body, identified as a juvenile male who suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 7:43 p.m. A shelter in place can be implemented by a law enforcement supervisor where there are unknown circumstances that could cause the citizens to be in harm, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Declaring a shelter in place is always a safety precaution and is lifted as soon as law enforcement determines there is no longer a concern for harm.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by San Marcos Police Department and Austin Police Department’s Air1.

Those with any additional information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online at www.CallCrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

This investigation is still ongoing. The Hays Free Press will continue to provide updates as more information is made available.

