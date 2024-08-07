Kyle Police Department arrests three in connection to car burglaries following pursuit

KYLE — At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, the Kyle Police Department received a call reporting a possible burglary of multiple vehicles in progress on the 100 block of Bunton Creek Road. Officers quickly responded and located the vehicle associated with the suspects as they were fleeing the scene.

According to KPD, a pursuit ensued when the driver of the vehicle attempted to evade detention. The chase concluded on the Frontage Road of IH-35 Northbound at exit 230 in Austin, where the vehicle crashed into a light pole. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

KPD officers successfully detained three of the four suspects; 27-year-old Carlos Moreno-Ramirez, 25-year-old Kevin Moreno-Ramirez and 31-year-old Edwin Escobar-Alvarez, all of Austin. During the investigation, officers recovered two stolen handguns and narcotics inside the suspect’s vehicle.

“We commend these officers for their swift response. Their prompt actions have not only taken criminals off the streets, but also helped return stolen property to the victims.” said KPD Chief Jeff Barnett.

According to a press release, the three suspects face several charges including burglary of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm and evading arrest detention. Escobar-Alvarez, the driver of the vehicle, was additionally charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and reckless driving. Charges for the fourth suspect are currently pending.

Police are asking anyone who may have any additional information to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.