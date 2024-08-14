Hays County Democratic Party chair files complaint against judicial candidate

SAN MARCOS — John Hatch, Hays County Democratic Party chairman, filed a complaint with the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct against judicial candidate for Hays County Court at Law #3 Robert Elwood Updegrove, also known as “Wood” Updegrove.

Wood is attempting to confuse voters into believing that his father is running for the position, rather than him, said Hatch.

According to a news release, “The complaint alleges that Robert Elwood Updegrove [also known as] Robert E. Updegrove [also known as] “Wood” Updegrove, a licensed Texas attorney, Texas State Bar #24117491, and Republican Candidate for the judgeship of Hays County Court-at-Law #3 in the upcoming November general election has intentionally, knowingly and/or recklessly engaged in courses of conduct to confuse and deceive the voters of Hays County, Texas by obfuscating the identity of the current Republican Party candidate for the judgeship of Hays County Court-at-Law #3, in violation of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct, the Texas Elections Code and the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct.

In addition, the complaint alleges that Wood Updegrove is disqualified from being a candidate for the judgeship of Hays County Court-at-Law #3 under Texas Government Code § 25.0014 because he has not been a resident of Hays County for at least two (2) years before the upcoming election, due to the fact that he is and has been a resident of Guadalupe County for more than the past two (2) years.”

Allegedly, Wood is using the same name and other information as his father on campaign finance reports, confusing the Hays County Elections Office, as well, leading them to combine both Updegroves’ reports. The complaint also claims that Wood is not using his middle name; therefore, appearing as “Robert E. Updegrove” and reusing his father’s old campaign signs by replacing court #1 with court #3.

Other instances the complaint cites are the misrepresentation of Wood on the Hays County Republican Party website, lack of information on the internet and limited public campaign appearances.

“It’s important that the identity of anyone running for judge in Hays County be clear and transparent,” said Hatch. “It isn’t an issue for Wood Updegrove to have a similiar name as his father, Robert Earl Updegrove, but to purposely confuse voters into believeing the candidate on the ballot is his father, who formerly served 12 years as a Hays County Court at Law judge, and not Wood Updegrove, who barely has four years of experience as a lawyer, is neither transparent nor trustworthy.”