The Friends Foundation presents certificate to Central Garage
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Danny Hubbard, owner of Central Garage in Dripping Springs, for 15 years of continuous support of The Friends Foundation’s fundraisers and programs, whose mission is “doing good deeds to meet the elderly’s needs.”
August 14, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS   – The Friends Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit serving the elderly in the Dripping Springs area, presented a certificate of appreciation to Danny Hubbard, owner of Central Garage, in recognition of 15 years of continuous support of the organization’s fundraisers and its several programs helping to improve the quality of life for seniors in the community.

Hubbard said he supports The Friends Foundation because the number of elderly people in the community is growing: “We see it in our business, some still drive and will come in needing their tires or oil checked and so on and we’re glad to do that for them, but some of our elderly people are in need of more help.”

The Friends Foundation flagship program, Our Daily Bread, started in 2004, providing meals at no charge, delivered by volunteers to local elderly residents. They also provide Lifeline medic alert service for those who need 24/7 coverage at home to summon help in an emergency and financial assistance for the necessities in life for qualifying low-income elderly.

The Friends Foundation has sponsorships available for their 31st annual fundraiser. There will be an online auction beginning on Sept. 9 when gold tickets go on sale; tickets are on sale now for their annual barbecue dinner from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Vista West Ranch in Dripping Springs.

“Whether it’s meals, a device to get help in an emergency or something else they do, as long as I can do it, I want to help,” Hubbard said.

For information visit www.thefriendsfoundation.org or call 512-592-1345.

