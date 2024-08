PHOTO BY Wayland D. Clark Cody Stoever, the 2023 News-Dispatch Player of the Year and District 13-4A MVP, leads the Texans’ offense again this year. Last year, he completed 191 of 266 passes for 2,992 yards with 41 touchdowns and carried the ball 209 times for 1,585 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. Stoever accounted for 73 of the team’s total of 102 touchdowns.

Wimberley Texans, Dripping Springs Tigers look ahead to the Friday night lights The Wimberley High School Texans and Dripping Springs High School Tigers success stories last year ended before the final chapter for both football teams could be finished; each are eager to pick up where they left off, but the rewrite won’t be easy.