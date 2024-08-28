Subscribe
City Limits Subaru surprises local teachers with $15K donation in time for new school year
City Limits Subaru General Manager PJ Shelley, center, presents a donation check in the amount of $15,000 to the teachers of Camino Real Elementary School last week as a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY LIMITS SUBARU)
Buda, News
Staff Report on August 28, 2024
City Limits Subaru surprises local teachers with $15K donation in time for new school year

BUDA — City Limits Subaru partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org last week to surprise teachers at Camino Real Elementary School with a $15,000 donation and 25

Pictured are motivational notes to teachers on a bus poster at Camino Real Elementary School. As a partnership with AdoptaClassroom.org, City Limits Subaru surprised teachers with a $15,000 donation and 25 school supply kits during a back-to-school celebration. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY LIMITS SUBARU)

school supply kits during a back-to-school celebration.

The donation was made as part of Subaru Loves Learning, a national program championed by Subaru of America, Inc., that helps provide funding for teachers at high needs schools across the country to purchase the school supplies and resources needed to help its students succeed. High need is defined as a school that has a Title I Schoolwide Program and/or a school where 40% or more of the student population qualifies for the Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program, according to a City Limits Subaru press release.

City Limits Subaru’s donation will benefit more than 625 students by providing teachers with $500 worth of funding each to purchase supplies for the school year on the AdoptAClassroom.org Marketplace.

“We’re thrilled to support our local teachers and students through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative,” said Julie Herrera, retailer principal of City Limits Subaru. “Providing essential school supplies is just one way we give back to our community throughout the year and we are committed to making a lasting impact year-round through various initiatives that support the needs of our neighbors.”

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, 92% of teachers nationwide have students from families who can’t afford any school supplies. This leads to teachers spending an average of $860 out of their own pockets each year to equip their classrooms.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from City Limits Subaru as part of their Subaru Loves Learning initiative,” said Yvette Soliz, principal of Camino Real Elementary School. “These essential supplies will make a significant impact on our students’ success in the classroom this year. Our teachers, staff and entire school community extend our heartfelt thanks for this support.”

Camino Real Elementary School teachers are full of joy after being surprised with a donation of $15,000 from City Limits Subaru and 25 school supply kits. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY LIMITS SUBARU)

City Limits Subaru’s partnership with Camino Real Elementary School is part of its year-round commitment to the community including partnerships with Hays CISD, PAWS Shelter of Central Texas and Austin Angels, where it recently donated backpacks to families in the foster care community and many more.

As the largest corporate partner of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 750,000 students nationwide through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative. This year, City Limits Subaru joins more than 630 participating retailers working with the organization to adopt classrooms in high needs schools.

To learn more about the Subaru Loves Learning initiative and the partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, visit www.subaru.com/learning or follow #SubaruLovesLearning on social media.

Nothing bundt fun: bakery opens Kyle location
Business, Kyle, News
Nothing bundt fun: bakery opens Kyle location
The Nothing Bundt Cakes Kyle team cuts the ribbon on Aug. 28 to celebrate the new location's grand opening. In honor of opening its Kyle storefront, l...
September 4, 2024
Veterans receive pins of honor
Community, Hays County, News
Veterans receive pins of honor
Onion Creek Senior Center member Bob Irmen, 93, receives a pin as part of the Veteran Pinning Ceremony hosted by Bridgeway Hospice Center on Aug. 29. ...
September 4, 2024
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw announces retirement plans
Buda, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News, San Marcos, Wimberley
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw announces retirement plans
AUSTIN — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw announced in a letter to more than 11,000 officers on Friday, Aug. 23, that he...
September 4, 2024
Most Read
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
2024 Johnson High School graduate involved in FM 967 accident
Buda, Main, News
2024 Johnson High School graduate involved in FM 967 accident
By Brittany Kelley 
July 3, 2024
BUDA — Recent Johnson High School graduate Ally Schrandt, 18, was driving to a shift at Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood when she was involved in a multi-ca...
Family-friendly retail, restaurant development sets eyes on Buda
Buda, Business, Community, ...
Family-friendly retail, restaurant development sets eyes on Buda
By Megan Navarro 
July 24, 2024
(Editor's Note: This story was updated on Friday, July 26 to reflect the correct location information.) BUDA — After meeting up with developers, local...
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
Buda, Main, News
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
By Staff Report 
August 6, 2024
BUDA – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which was labeled a “suspicious death,” that left a juvenile dead on the evening ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.