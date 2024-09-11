Texans secure 35-9 win over Fredericksburg

Wimberley’s Bryson Anderson hauls in a pass from quarterback Cody Stoever during the game against visiting Fredericksburg High School last Friday night, where the Texans secured a 35-9 win. In his first year of playing football, Anderson led the team with five receptions for 81 yards, including a 13-yard catch for a touchdown. “I had to catch it. Cody threw a perfect pass,” Anderson said about the running catch. Jace Morales and Ty Thames also had touchdown receptions and Stoever rushed fo...