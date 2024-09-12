Dripping Springs ISD News Briefs

DSHS students earn College Board honors

DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD — More than 40 Dripping Springs High School juniors and seniors earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program for their performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP Exams.

A majority of DSHS students earned National Rural and Small Town Recognition, while students also received the National African American Recognition, the National First-Generation Recognition, the National Hispanic Recognition and the National Indigenous Recognition, according to the district. Students can qualify for multiple recognition programs.

Eligible students must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Earn a GPA of B+ (equal to at least 3.3 or 87%-89%) or higher.

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams by the end of 10th grade.

Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, Indigenous/Native American or a first-generation college student.

A complete list of honorees can be found at bit.ly/3AQ9EAy.

District announced 2024-25 Taxpayer Tuesdays

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD announced the 2024-25 dates for the district’s community series, Taxpayer Tuesdays.

The event series is an opportunity for parents and community members to tour DSISD campuses and facilities and learn about district operations and finances, student programs and successes and ask questions of district leaders. At each event, taxpayers tour a campus and learn about a topic relevant to our fast-growing district.

For the 2024-25 school year, there will be three events in the fall semester and three in the spring that stakeholders can attend. Each event is held from 9:30-11:00 a.m.

The following are the dates and topics for the 2024-25 DSISD Taxpayer Tuesdays.

• Sept. 10, 2024: Center for Learning & Leadership / Engaging Communities: The School Board’s Role in DSISD

• Oct. 8, 2024: Dripping Springs Elementary / From Pennies to Programs: Navigating School Finances

• Nov. 12, 2024: Dripping Springs High School / Engage, Inspire, Empower: Creating Student-Centered Programs

• Jan. 14, 2025: Sycamore Springs Elementary / Revenue Realities: Understanding Recapture in School Finance

• Feb. 11, 2025: Center for Learning & Leadership / Policy Pulse: Staying Ahead with Legislative Updates

• April 8, 2025: Rooster Springs Elementary / Bond Update

More information about the event, as well as how to register, can be found at dsisdtx.us/taxpayertuesdays.