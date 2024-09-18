Community invited to give feedback on DSISD’s sixth elementary name

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD is seeking community input on the name of the district’s sixth elementary school, which is scheduled to open for the 2025-26 school year.

Elementary #6 is under construction off Mira Vista Drive in the Headwaters neighborhood. The campus will accommodate 850 students in pre-k through fifth grade and relieve overcrowding at Dripping Springs Elementary and Walnut Springs Elementary.

Currently, all eight DSISD schools are named after existing natural springs in the area. Board policy states that district facilities may be named for local residential areas, local geographic features or local, state or national landmarks; district facilities shall not be named for persons, living or deceased, stated a DSISD news release.

A community survey is available at www.dsisdtx.us/es6namingsurvey through Friday, Oct. 11, for stakeholders to share their suggestions for the name of the school. The results of the survey will be used by the Elementary #6 Name Recommendation Committee to prepare its recommendation for the DSISD Board of Trustees to consider at its Jan. 27, 2025 meeting.

Attendance zoning is also underway and is expected to be approved at the Dec. 16, 2024 board meeting.

To stay up-to-date on Elementary #6, visit www.dsisdtx.us/elementary6.