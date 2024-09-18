Hays County businesses receive $3.1M in dividends

HAYS COUNTY — Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company and a provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed $350 million in dividends to about 70,000 Texas businesses, representing 91% of the company’s policyholders. In Hays County, 638 businesses will collectively receive $3.1 million in dividends.

These businesses can use their individual dividends to reinvest in their businesses and local communities, stated a news release.

“Texas Mutual’s dividend program gives us the opportunity to share the company’s financial success with businesses across the state that are doing their part to keep Texans working safely,” said the Honorable Ron Simmons, chairman of Texas Mutual’s board. “This year’s $350 million dividend distribution creates a meaningful and positive effect on Texas’ economy.”

“Our customers are always grateful to receive dividends from Texas Mutual because it rewards them for keeping claims low and allows them to reinvest in their businesses,” said Scott Burton, president of Benchmark Insurance Group in Hays County. “While dividends aren’t guaranteed, Texas Mutual has paid them for over 25 years. Along with their outstanding claims service and extensive network of doctors, Texas Mutual is a valuable partner for businesses in Hays County.”

Texas Mutual awarded its first dividend in 1999, making this the 26th consecutive year of the program and bringing the total delivered back to Texas businesses to over $4.4 billion, according to the release.

“For over 25 years, our one-of-a-kind dividend program has played a fundamental role in our work toward building a stronger, safer Texas,” said Jeanette Ward, president and CEO of Texas Mutual. “We’re proud to be able to maintain our position as a stable source of workers’ compensation, while rewarding our policyholders who share in our mission and trust us to help protect their businesses and employees.”

While dividends have been awarded annually since 1999, they are based on performance and therefore are not guaranteed. Additionally, dividends must comply with Texas Department of Insurance regulations.

Visit www.texasmutual.com/ownershippays to learn more about Texas Mutual’s dividend program.