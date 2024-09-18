Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrests Hays CISD students for threats

Hays CISD Chief of Communication Officer Tim Savoy stated that two arrests have been made for two separate threats made by Johnson High School students.

According to a press release, a 15-year-old JHS sophomore was arrested on Sept. 18 for a threat made on late Tuesday, Sept. 17. The student has been charged with false alarm or report emergency, which is a state jail felony, as well as a false report to police officer, a third-degree felony.

There was also an additional threat made on Sept. 18, which led to the arrest of a 14-year-old freshman at JHS for the exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearm, a state jail felony.

Both threats were made against JHS.

Below is the email sent to JHS parents on Sept. 17 and 18.

Email sent 1:00 p.m. September 18, 2024

Good afternoon Jag Family,

I need to make you aware that we have had a second case of a student making a threat to the school. This morning, we received a report (from students once again doing the right thing) that a student had made a verbal threat. An investigation began and that student was met by school administrators and campus our campus SRO before school started.

In both yesterday’s and today’s cases, the two students were not an immediate danger to themselves or the campus. Nonetheless, we always will take these threats seriously. As a result, both students have been arrested and charged with felony criminal offenses.

In addition to making a threat, the student from yesterday also lied to investigators in an effort to blame a peer who had nothing to with the matter. As a result, that student also faces an additional felony charge of making a false report to a police officer.

STUDENTS: please know that any threat made, whether thought to be a “joke” or not, will be taken seriously and lead to serious school and legal consequences.

PARENTS: please know that your children’s safety will always be our top priority. We applaud our students who reported hearing these threats and ask for your support in explaining to your students that such statements will not be tolerated.

Sincerely,

Rob Hensarling

Principal

Email sent late afternoon/evening September 17, 2024

Important Information for Johnson High School

Dear Jags,

This afternoon we received a report that a student made a verbal threat against our school. Other students immediately reported this so that we could begin a campus and law enforcement investigation. The student who made the threat is identified, and we tell you that there is no danger to our campus.

I want to thank our students who reported this to adults on campus. I also continue to extend our utmost appreciation to our partners in law enforcement, specifically our SROs, who have been diligently investigating the recent wave of school threats that have affected not only our school district, but many others across the state.

Making a threat to a school, for whatever reason, is a crime. Anyone who does so faces the full array of legal and school disciplinary consequences.

Sincerely,

Rob Hensarling

Principal