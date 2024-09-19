Subscribe
Texas Eye Aesthetics bring specialized surgery to Dripping Springs
Dr. David Gay, center, cuts the ribbon at the Texas Eye Aesthetics celebration on Thursday, Sept. 5. (PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)
Business, Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on September 19, 2024
Texas Eye Aesthetics bring specialized surgery to Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dr. David Gay, a board-certified oculofacial and reconstructive plastic surgeon, proudly celebrated the grand opening of his new practice, Texas Eye Aesthetics, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 5. The Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were in attendance, extending an official welcome to Texas Eye Aesthetics.

Located in the Sawyer Ranch Medical Tower at 13830 Sawyer Ranch Road, Suite 201, Dr. Gay’s practice aims to provide top-tier care for patients in Dripping Springs and the surrounding areas.

Texas Eye Aesthetics is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering flexible scheduling to accommodate busy lifestyles. Dr. Gay specializes in a comprehensive range of surgical services, including eyelid surgery, brow lifts, tear duct surgery, cancer reconstruction, orbital surgery and procedures involving the surrounding facial structures.

His expertise extends beyond surgical care; he also offers a variety of non-surgical options, such as laser treatments, injectables and advanced skincare solutions, catering to patients seeking aesthetic enhancements without the need for surgery.

Whether a patient is visiting for cosmetic enhancements or medical concerns, Dr. Gay remarked, “Every surgery I perform, I aim for the most aesthetically pleasing outcome.” Texas Eye Aesthetics is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes with patient comfort in mind.

Patients and referring physicians can schedule appointments online at www.teasurgery.com. The practice also offers the convenience of calling or texting at 512-607-6884, ensuring that booking and consultations are simple and accessible.

“We are thrilled to bring specialized oculoplastic and reconstructive services to Dripping Springs and look forward to many years of serving the community,” said Dr. Gay.

For more information, visit Texas Eye Aesthetics at the Sawyer Ranch Medical Tower or reach out through the contact information above.

Wimberley bands together for awareness walk
Community, Hays County, News, Wimberley
Wimberley bands together for awareness walk
Wimberley High School students Ruby Gluesenkamp, Natalie Gutierrez and Ashley Samuelson pause their walk for a photo at the Suicide Awareness Walk on ...
September 18, 2024
Most Read
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Family-friendly retail, restaurant development sets eyes on Buda
Buda, Business, Community, ...
Family-friendly retail, restaurant development sets eyes on Buda
By Megan Navarro 
July 24, 2024
(Editor's Note: This story was updated on Friday, July 26 to reflect the correct location information.) BUDA — After meeting up with developers, local...
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
Buda, Main, News
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
By Staff Report 
August 6, 2024
BUDA – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which was labeled a “suspicious death,” that left a juvenile dead on the evening ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.