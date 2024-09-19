Texas Eye Aesthetics bring specialized surgery to Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dr. David Gay, a board-certified oculofacial and reconstructive plastic surgeon, proudly celebrated the grand opening of his new practice, Texas Eye Aesthetics, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 5. The Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were in attendance, extending an official welcome to Texas Eye Aesthetics.

Located in the Sawyer Ranch Medical Tower at 13830 Sawyer Ranch Road, Suite 201, Dr. Gay’s practice aims to provide top-tier care for patients in Dripping Springs and the surrounding areas.

Texas Eye Aesthetics is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering flexible scheduling to accommodate busy lifestyles. Dr. Gay specializes in a comprehensive range of surgical services, including eyelid surgery, brow lifts, tear duct surgery, cancer reconstruction, orbital surgery and procedures involving the surrounding facial structures.

His expertise extends beyond surgical care; he also offers a variety of non-surgical options, such as laser treatments, injectables and advanced skincare solutions, catering to patients seeking aesthetic enhancements without the need for surgery.

Whether a patient is visiting for cosmetic enhancements or medical concerns, Dr. Gay remarked, “Every surgery I perform, I aim for the most aesthetically pleasing outcome.” Texas Eye Aesthetics is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes with patient comfort in mind.

Patients and referring physicians can schedule appointments online at www.teasurgery.com. The practice also offers the convenience of calling or texting at 512-607-6884, ensuring that booking and consultations are simple and accessible.

“We are thrilled to bring specialized oculoplastic and reconstructive services to Dripping Springs and look forward to many years of serving the community,” said Dr. Gay.

For more information, visit Texas Eye Aesthetics at the Sawyer Ranch Medical Tower or reach out through the contact information above.