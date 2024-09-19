Subscribe
Wimberley High School students nationally recognized by College Board Award Program
Graphic by Barton Publications
Staff Report on September 19, 2024
WIMBERLEY – Thirty-six Wimberley High School students were honored in four College Board National Recognition award categories.
The programs celebrate underrepresented students who excel academically on College Board assessments, including PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and AP exams and are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent, according to a Wimberley ISD news release.
The criteria for eligible students include:
• GPA of 3.3 or higher.
• PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.
• Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, Indigenous/Native American or a first-generation college student.

The WHS students were awarded in the following programs: National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA); National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA); National Indigenous Award (NIA); and National First-Generation.
The following students received the honors:
Carys Bowling, Rural

Thirty-six Wimberley High School students were honored in four College Board National Recognition award categories. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WISD)

Savannah Browning, Rural
Rachel Caldwell, Rural
Isaiah Carrera, Hispanic
Taryn Chapman, First Generation
Rylee Dill, First Generation
Sean Dobbs, Rural
Allison Dodds, Rural
Jade Duncan, First Generation, Hispanic
Jacob Farley, Rural
August Ginn, First Generation, Rural
Gabel Gitterle, Rural
Maddox Gonzales, Hispanic, Indigenous, Rural
Julian Jaggard, First Generation, Indigenous
Eden Kruse, Rural
Whitlee Leonard, First Generation, Rural
Elena Lewis, Hispanic, Rural
Emma Lewis, Hispanic
Alexis Marinos, Hispanic, Rural
Quentin Newton, Rural
Gavin Olmer, Rural
Sadie Osterhues, Hispanic
Marco Perez, Hispanic, Rural
Anna Ripp, Rural
Sebastian Rodriguez, Hispanic, Rural
Hyatt Romp, First Generation, Indigenous, Rural
Peyton Saugstad, First Generation, Rural
Emma Schmidt, Rural
Ian Sowersby, Hispanic, Rural
Chloe Swindle, Rural
Gage Trudeau, First Generation
Myles Van De Walle, Rural
Sophia Veriato, Rural
Sophia Vitela, Hispanic
Noah Williams, First Generation
Baylee Willis, Rural

A year ago, there were 42 WHS students honored in the College Board National Recognition Award Program.

