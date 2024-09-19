Wimberley High School students nationally recognized by College Board Award Program

WIMBERLEY – Thirty-six Wimberley High School students were honored in four College Board National Recognition award categories.

The programs celebrate underrepresented students who excel academically on College Board assessments, including PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and AP exams and are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent, according to a Wimberley ISD news release.

The criteria for eligible students include:

• GPA of 3.3 or higher.

• PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.

• Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, Indigenous/Native American or a first-generation college student.

The WHS students were awarded in the following programs: National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA); National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA); National Indigenous Award (NIA); and National First-Generation.

The following students received the honors:

Carys Bowling, Rural

Savannah Browning, Rural

Rachel Caldwell, Rural

Isaiah Carrera, Hispanic

Taryn Chapman, First Generation

Rylee Dill, First Generation

Sean Dobbs, Rural

Allison Dodds, Rural

Jade Duncan, First Generation, Hispanic

Jacob Farley, Rural

August Ginn, First Generation, Rural

Gabel Gitterle, Rural

Maddox Gonzales, Hispanic, Indigenous, Rural

Julian Jaggard, First Generation, Indigenous

Eden Kruse, Rural

Whitlee Leonard, First Generation, Rural

Elena Lewis, Hispanic, Rural

Emma Lewis, Hispanic

Alexis Marinos, Hispanic, Rural

Quentin Newton, Rural

Gavin Olmer, Rural

Sadie Osterhues, Hispanic

Marco Perez, Hispanic, Rural

Anna Ripp, Rural

Sebastian Rodriguez, Hispanic, Rural

Hyatt Romp, First Generation, Indigenous, Rural

Peyton Saugstad, First Generation, Rural

Emma Schmidt, Rural

Ian Sowersby, Hispanic, Rural

Chloe Swindle, Rural

Gage Trudeau, First Generation

Myles Van De Walle, Rural

Sophia Veriato, Rural

Sophia Vitela, Hispanic

Noah Williams, First Generation

Baylee Willis, Rural

A year ago, there were 42 WHS students honored in the College Board National Recognition Award Program.