Texas MedClinic opens new urgent care in Dripping Springs
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Located at 164 Belterra Village Way, Unit #A2 in Austin, TexasMedClinic Urgent Care celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 23, the day before opening. Representatives of the clinic, local businesses and the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce were in attendance.
Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on September 25, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Texas MedClinic Urgent Care opened a new clinic in Dripping Springs on Sept. 24, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony the day before, attended by ambassadors from the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce and local businesses. Located at 164 Belterra Village Way, Unit #A2 in Austin, the clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“The combined forces of a growing population, inundated emergency rooms and a shortage of primary care providers in the U.S. mean that even in metropolitan areas it can be difficult to access timely medical care,” said Jim Ashby, CEO of Texas MedClinic. “Our clinics provide the medical attention people need, when they need it — filling the gap between emergency care for life-threatening issues and routine care that can wait for a primary care appointment.”

Such services include treatment for things ranging from sinus infections, earaches, sprains and strains, to fractures, lacerations, burns and wound management. Like all Texas MedClinics, the new clinic is also equipped with advanced diagnostic tools including X-ray, EKG and rapid PCR tests, stated a news release.

Ashby said the latter is important during flu season because it allows providers to quickly determine the cause of symptoms common to numerous upper respiratory illnesses and develop treatment plans that will provide relief quickly.

“Quality care is a given. What really sets us apart, though, is our service mentality. Our company has served Texas for more than 40 years and our staff and providers genuinely care about their neighbors,” said Ashby. “We know no one is excited about going to urgent care, so we aim to make the experience as comforting, convenient and quick as possible.”

Texas MedClinic sees patients on a walk-in basis. People can learn more about its services, see accepted insurance plans and find the nearest location at www.TexasMedClinic.com.

