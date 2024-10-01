Dripping Springs City Hall to temporarily close for renovations

The city hall renovation project is due to the growth of the city. Currently, there are two to three employees in offices designed for one, therefore, the renovation will add office space and will modernize the facilities and enhance the efficiency of city services for residents, according to the city of Dripping Springs.

The reconstruction, expected to be completed within six months, will include adding offices, upgrades to structural components, energy-efficient systems, better audio/visual for city council and other meetings and accessibility features in line with current safety standards.