Dripping Springs City Hall to temporarily close for renovations
GRAPHIC BY BARTON PUBLICATIONS
Dripping Springs
Staff Report on October 1, 2024
Dripping Springs City Hall to temporarily close for renovations

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs City Hall will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, Oct. 2, due to an extensive renovation project aimed at improving the building’s functionality and public services.

During this time, all city hall employees will operate from alternate locations to ensure uninterrupted access to city services.

The city hall renovation project is due to the growth of the city. Currently, there are two to three employees in offices designed for one, therefore, the renovation will add office space and will modernize the facilities and enhance the efficiency of city services for residents, according to the city of Dripping Springs.

The reconstruction, expected to be completed within six months, will include adding offices, upgrades to structural components, energy-efficient systems, better audio/visual for city council and other meetings and accessibility features in line with current safety standards.

Beginning on Oct. 2 employees currently in city hall will be housed in three alternative locations:
  • Dripping Springs Development Services – 661 West Highway 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
  • Dripping Springs Ranch Park – 1042 Event Center Dr, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
  • The Dripping Springs Visitor Center – 509 Mercer Street, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Phone systems will remain, and all visitors can call 512-858-4725 to reach any employee. All mail will still be sent to P.O. Box 384, Dripping Springs, TX 78620. All packages should be sent to the Dripping Springs Development Services, 661 West Highway 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620.

All city council and board meetings will continue, but in different locations:
  • Beginning with the Oct. 15 meeting, city council meetings will be temporarily moved to the DSISD Center for Learning and Leadership, located at 300 Sportsplex Dr Dripping Springs, TX 78620.
  • The Planning and Zoning Commission meetings will be moved to the DSISD Center for Learning and Leadership located at 300 Sportsplex Dr Dripping Springs, TX 78620.
  • All other commission and board meetings will be held at the DSISD Center for Learning and Leadership, Dripping Springs Ranch Park Event Center, or virtually.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website for full details on how to access city services during this period, including hours of operation, contact information and any potential changes to services. City officials remain committed to providing uninterrupted services and will work closely with the public to ensure a smooth transition during this temporary relocation, according to the city of Dripping Springs.

For more information on the renovation, call the city at 512-858-4725.
