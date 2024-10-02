Subscribe
Barnabas Connection celebrates 20 years with Wimberley Music Fest
Graphic by Barton Publications
Megan Navarro on October 2, 2024
WIMBERLEY — A musical collaboration of Texas artists and benefitting the Barnabas Connection’s dedication to helping the community are at the forefront of Wimberley Music Fest, which is slated for mid-October.

Created in 2004, the Barnabas Connection developed as a result of a Wimberley United Methodist Church (WUMC) Sunday school class helping a family with basic needs connect with critical resources that improved their lives in a significant way. This inspired a vision to create a volunteer...

Wimberley ISD speaks on school threat
WIMBERLEY  —  Wimberley ISD received a non-specific threat at Danforth Junior High, as well as found concerning messages on a social media app from a ...
October 2, 2024
CAHFC donates $50K to Gateway for Hope
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation (CAHFC) donated $50,000 to Gateway for Hope, which is a group of organizations th...
October 2, 2024
Local organizations “Stack the Mac”
Members of the Kyle Area Senior Zone and Unforgettable Families and Friends pose with the 724 boxes collected for the Stack the Mac, Mac & Cheese ...
October 2, 2024
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
