Barnabas Connection celebrates 20 years with Wimberley Music Fest

WIMBERLEY — A musical collaboration of Texas artists and benefitting the Barnabas Connection’s dedication to helping the community are at the forefront of Wimberley Music Fest, which is slated for mid-October.

Created in 2004, the Barnabas Connection developed as a result of a Wimberley United Methodist Church (WUMC) Sunday school class helping a family with basic needs connect with critical resources that improved their lives in a significant way. This inspired a vision to create a volunteer...