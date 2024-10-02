CAHFC donates $50K to Gateway for Hope

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation (CAHFC) donated $50,000 to Gateway for Hope, which is a group of organizations that is helping to provide relocation assistance to 36 families, including 60 Dripping Springs ISD students, who were evicted from the Gateway Estates II Mobile Home Park. As of Monday, Sept. 30, relocation plans for all but one of the affected families had been approved by the developer, according to Kelker-Newlan.