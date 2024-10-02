Subscribe
CAHFC donates $50K to Gateway for Hope
Pictured, Hays County commissioner and CAHFC board member Dr. Michelle Cohen presents the check to Hometown Missions Board chair Dave Edwards. Also in attendance, from left, Project Connect President Martin Garza, Hometown Missions Operations Manager Chris Kelker-Newlan, CAHFC Executive Director Jim Shaw, CAHFC Deputy Director Andrea Shields and Project Connect Vice President Lisa Little. As of Monday, Sept. 30, relocation plans for all but one of the affected families had been approved by the developer, according to Kelker-Newlan. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on October 2, 2024
CAHFC donates $50K to Gateway for Hope

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation (CAHFC) donated $50,000 to Gateway for Hope, which is a group of organizations that is helping to provide relocation assistance to 36 families, including 60 Dripping Springs ISD students, who were evicted from the Gateway Estates II Mobile Home Park. As of Monday, Sept. 30, relocation plans for all but one of the affected families had been approved by the developer, according to Kelker-Newlan.

Wimberley ISD speaks on school threat
News, Wimberley
Wimberley ISD speaks on school threat
WIMBERLEY  —  Wimberley ISD received a non-specific threat at Danforth Junior High, as well as found concerning messages on a social media app from a ...
October 2, 2024
Local organizations “Stack the Mac”
Community, Kyle, News
Local organizations “Stack the Mac”
Members of the Kyle Area Senior Zone and Unforgettable Families and Friends pose with the 724 boxes collected for the Stack the Mac, Mac & Cheese ...
October 2, 2024
Most Read
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.