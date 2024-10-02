Community invited to open house for Kohlers Crossing Project updates

KYLE — The city of Kyle is inviting the community to an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Kyle Public Safety Center, 1700 Kohlers Crossing.

This come-and-go style event will provide residents with the latest updates on the Kohlers Crossing Project, funded by the voter-approved 2022 road bonds.

Residents will have the opportunity to explore detailed information about the project, understand timelines and see how these enhancements will benefit the community, according to th...