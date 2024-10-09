Subscribe
Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conversation District now under Stage III restrictions
Graphic by Barton Publications
Buda, Hays County, Kyle, News
Staff Report on October 9, 2024
Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conversation District now under Stage III restrictions

AUSTIN —According to a news release, the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District (BSEACD) announced on Oct. 3 that Stage III declaration restrictions will take effect on Nov. 1.

This comes after the Lovelady monitor well, one of two drought stage determinants for the district, reached a 10-day average of 462.6 feet-mean sea level, which is below the 462.7 feet-mean sea level threshold. Typically, the Lovelady monitor well sits at around 492.8 feet-mean sea level threshold.

The other determinant, Barton Springs discharge, is also expected to fall below the standard within the coming weeks, read the news release.

“The downgrade in drought status is a painful reminder that our aquifers haven’t had the chance to recover since drought was declared in June 2022. It may get worse before it gets better and it’s anyone’s guess as to when that might be,” said BSEACD General Manager Dr. Tim Loftus.

The news release also confirmed that the district has been in Stage II restrictions since March 2024, bringing the total up to 28 consecutive months of drought.

Stage III drought requires 30-100% reduction in pumpage by the district’s more than 120 permittees, which vary in size from individual well owners to water service providers like the cities of Kyle and Buda. While the district doesn’t enforce restrictions on end-users served by water utilities on groundwater wells, it is the permittees’ responsibility to ensure reductions are met.

Water utility customers can contact their service provider for additional information on restrictions they may experience.

Most Read
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.