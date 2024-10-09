Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conversation District now under Stage III restrictions

AUSTIN —According to a news release, the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District (BSEACD) announced on Oct. 3 that Stage III declaration restrictions will take effect on Nov. 1.

This comes after the Lovelady monitor well, one of two drought stage determinants for the district, reached a 10-day average of 462.6 feet-mean sea level, which is below the 462.7 feet-mean sea level threshold. Typically, the Lovelady monitor well sits at around 492.8 feet-mean sea level threshold.

The other determinant, Barton Springs discharge, is also expected to fall below the standard within the coming weeks, read the news release.

“The downgrade in drought status is a painful reminder that our aquifers haven’t had the chance to recover since drought was declared in June 2022. It may get worse before it gets better and it’s anyone’s guess as to when that might be,” said BSEACD General Manager Dr. Tim Loftus.

The news release also confirmed that the district has been in Stage II restrictions since March 2024, bringing the total up to 28 consecutive months of drought.

Stage III drought requires 30-100% reduction in pumpage by the district’s more than 120 permittees, which vary in size from individual well owners to water service providers like the cities of Kyle and Buda. While the district doesn’t enforce restrictions on end-users served by water utilities on groundwater wells, it is the permittees’ responsibility to ensure reductions are met.

Water utility customers can contact their service provider for additional information on restrictions they may experience.