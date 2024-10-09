Dripping Springs High School places 19 students in Region 18 Choir

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Nineteen Dripping Springs High School students were named to the Region 18 Choir following their performances in the opening round of the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Choir audition process on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bowie High School in Austin.
Among the 19 students, 17 advanced to the Pre-Area round of auditions, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 at Anderson High School in Austin.
The Region 18 Choir will hold a performance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.
REGION 18 CHOIR
Soprano 1
*Ava Azua, 4th Chair
*Taylor Heenan, 5th Chair
*Teresa Grant, 7th Chair
*Madeline Johanningsmeier, 13th Chair
Vita Tardel, 20th Chair
Soprano 2
*Vanessa Owens, 11th Chair
*Alaina Atkins, 13th Chair
Alto 1
*Isabella Eleazar, 2nd Chair
*Ainsley Ash, 6th Chair
*Katie Terry, 17th Chair
*Reese Starnes, 19th Chair
Alto 2
*Megan Aldridge, 11th Chair
Tenor 1
*Preston LeBas, 2nd Chair
*Emiliano Arroyo Corona, 6th Chair
Tenor 2
*Luke Voss, 2nd Chair
*Cody Ritchey, 5th Chair
Bass 1
*Grover Bendall, 6th Chair
Ian Firkser, 19th Chair
Bass 2
*Charles Schubert, 4th Chair
(*Advancing to Pre-Area)