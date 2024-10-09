Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School places 19 students in Region 18 Choir
Pictured, 19 Dripping Springs High School students were named to the Region 18 Choir on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bowie High School in Austin. PHOTO BY DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD
Staff Report on October 9, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Nineteen Dripping Springs High School students were named to the Region 18 Choir following their performances in the opening round of the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Choir audition process on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bowie High School in Austin.

Among the 19 students, 17 advanced to the Pre-Area round of auditions, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 at Anderson High School in Austin.

The Region 18 Choir will hold a performance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

REGION 18 CHOIR

Soprano 1

*Ava Azua, 4th Chair

*Taylor Heenan, 5th Chair

*Teresa Grant, 7th Chair

*Madeline Johanningsmeier, 13th Chair

Vita Tardel, 20th Chair

Soprano 2

*Vanessa Owens, 11th Chair

*Alaina Atkins, 13th Chair

Alto 1

*Isabella Eleazar, 2nd Chair

*Ainsley Ash, 6th Chair

*Katie Terry, 17th Chair

*Reese Starnes, 19th Chair

Alto 2

*Megan Aldridge, 11th Chair

Tenor 1

*Preston LeBas, 2nd Chair

*Emiliano Arroyo Corona, 6th Chair

Tenor 2

*Luke Voss, 2nd Chair

*Cody Ritchey, 5th Chair

Bass 1

*Grover Bendall, 6th Chair

Ian Firkser, 19th Chair

Bass 2

*Charles Schubert, 4th Chair

(*Advancing to Pre-Area)

