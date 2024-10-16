Hays County Commissioners Court proclaim Mediation Awareness Month

Representatives of the Central Texas Dispute Center and the Hays County Commissioners Court pose for a photo after the court signed a proclamation for Mediation Awareness Month on Oct. 1. The Central Texas Dispute Center serves Caldwell, Comal, Hays and Guadalupe counties in the areas of community, civil, family, divorce and child custody disputes. More than 180 cases are mediated annually and each court case that is settled by the Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center saves the county $5,000 a day in court time, according to the county.