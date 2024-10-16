Subscribe
Hays County Commissioners Court proclaim Mediation Awareness Month
PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYS COUNTY
Hays County, News
Staff Report on October 16, 2024
Hays County Commissioners Court proclaim Mediation Awareness Month

Representatives of the Central Texas Dispute Center and the Hays County Commissioners Court pose for a photo after the court signed a proclamation for Mediation Awareness Month on Oct. 1. The Central Texas Dispute Center serves Caldwell, Comal, Hays and Guadalupe counties in the areas of community, civil, family, divorce and child custody disputes. More than 180 cases are mediated annually and each court case that is settled by the Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center saves the county $5,000 a day in court time, according to the county.

Friends Foundation hosts fundraiser barbecue
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Friends Foundation hosts fundraiser barbecue
Sponsors and members of the Friends Foundation in Dripping Springs celebrate together at their annual barbecue at Vista West Ranch on Oct. 10. Picture...
October 16, 2024
Wimberley couple to open eco-friendly refillery
Main, News, Wimberley
Wimberley couple to open eco-friendly refillery
WIMBERLEY  —  A Wimberley couple is opening a new business that is all about creating an environmentally friendly and cost-effective sustainable alter...
October 16, 2024
Hays County hosts road bond open house
Hays County, News
Hays County hosts road bond open house
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra poses next to the “How to Vote” poster board at the road bond open house on Oct. 9 at the Kyle Public Library. One of ...
October 16, 2024
Most Read
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.