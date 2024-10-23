A First for City Fest

Community, Dripping Springs, Education, Main, News
DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Thursday, Oct. 17, Dripping Springs ISD held the first of four community meetings regarding its attendance rezoning, which is ...
October 23, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The first standalone mobile food truck is now coming to Dripping Springs. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, after weeks of discussion across sev...
October 23, 2024
Johnson High School junior Ava Schlotterbeck was selected to participate in NASA’s Texas High School Aerospace Scholars program earlier this semester....
October 23, 2024
The Texas Legislature has declared the month of October as Czech Heritage Month in Texas. Beginning in the late 1840s, Czech settlers came in growing ...
October 23, 2024
SAN MARCOS — The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to authorize the health department to give the remaining employee flu shots for eli...
October 23, 2024
KYLE — Kyle City Council listened to a presentation on the city’s future skatepark at its Oct. 15 meeting, ultimately waiting to make a decision on ne...
October 23, 2024
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
By Staff Report
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
By Staff Report
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Hays County Sheriff’s Office charges two more Hays CISD middle school students in social media threat scares
By Staff Report
September 13, 2024
KYLE -- The Hays County Sheriff's Office has detained and charged two additional sixth grade students from Hays CISD for creating or contributing to s...
Breaking News, Buda, Hays County, ...
By Staff Report
September 12, 2024
KYLE -- The Hays County Sheriff's Office has detained a sixth grade Hays CISD student for locally contributing to the spread of social media school sh...
Breaking News, Education, Hays County, ...
By Staff Report
September 18, 2024
Hays CISD Chief of Communication Officer Tim Savoy stated that two arrests have been made for two separate threats made by Johnson High School student...