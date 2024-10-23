A First for City Fest

Yesenia and the Groove Doctors perform for community members at La Verde Park during City Fest. Other entertainment included a cornhole tournament, pumpkin patch, chili cookoff and the State of the City address. Photo by Brittany Kelley

A community member grabs a sample of Street Chili’s chili at City Fest. Several competitors entered the people’s choice contest, where residents voted on their favorite chili to place first, second and third place winners. Photo by Brittany Kelley

A video to advocate the Texas Department of Transportation’s End The Streak campaign, which aims to make roads safer in Texas to prevent lives lost, was presented to those who listened to the Kyle State of the City. In it, was car-crash survivor, and friend of Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell, Coral Jinwright and family. Pictured, Mitchell hugs car-crash survivor Coral Jinwright after presenting her with the key to the city. Photo by Brittany Kelley

City Fest also hosted the State of the City, where, for the first time, it was presented for free to community members. Pictured, Mayor Travis Mitchell begins the program with a Question and Answer with children in attendance. Photo by Brittany Kelley

Denise, left, and Camila Gutierrez pose for a photo at La Verde Park for the city of Kyle’s inaugural City Fest on Oct. 19. The pumpkin patch offered free pumpkins to community members in attendance. Photo by Brittany Kelley

