Subscribe
Hays County proclaims Czech Heritage Month
PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYS COUNTY
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, News, San Marcos, Wimberley
Staff Report on October 23, 2024
Hays County proclaims Czech Heritage Month

The Texas Legislature has declared the month of October as Czech Heritage Month in Texas. Beginning in the late 1840s, Czech settlers came in growing numbers to the Lone Star State and have made sacrifices to Texas; Czechs are known for their love of democracy, work ethic and have established standards of excellence as both private and public citizens, according to Hays County. Therefore, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed October Czech Heritage Month in the county.

Kyle council discusses future skatepark
Community, Kyle, Main, News
Kyle council discusses future skatepark
KYLE — Kyle City Council listened to a presentation on the city’s future skatepark at its Oct. 15 meeting, ultimately waiting to make a decision on ne...
October 23, 2024
Most Read
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.