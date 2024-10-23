Hays County proclaims Czech Heritage Month

The Texas Legislature has declared the month of October as Czech Heritage Month in Texas. Beginning in the late 1840s, Czech settlers came in growing numbers to the Lone Star State and have made sacrifices to Texas; Czechs are known for their love of democracy, work ethic and have established standards of excellence as both private and public citizens, according to Hays County. Therefore, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed October Czech Heritage Month in the county.