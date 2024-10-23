Subscribe
Kyle Police Department arrests 20-year-old in connection with fentanyl poisoning
Megan Navarro on October 23, 2024
Kyle Police Department arrests 20-year-old in connection with fentanyl poisoning

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department arrested Isaac Arroyos, 20, of San Marcos in connection with the fentanyl poisoning death of 19-year-old Edgard Escobar.

Arroyos was apprehended on Wednesday, Oct. 23, following the issuance of an arrest warrant for felony first-degree murder and felony third-degree manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith, according to a KPD news release.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, KPD officers responded to a welfare concern call from a resident in the 100 block of Bellair Drive. Upon arrival, they found Escobar displaying signs of fentanyl poisoning. Emergency medical services administered CPR and Narcan, but despite their efforts, Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPD.

Arroyos attempted to flee, but was apprehended a block away. He was initially arrested for possession of a controlled substance after admitting to having THC vape cartridges, KPD stated, and further investigation revealed that Arroyos was knowingly distributing fentanyl-laced pills.

The two other individuals involved in the incident were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have since been medically cleared and reported stable.

Chief of Police Jeff Barnett expressed condolences to Escobar’s family, stating, “We are deeply saddened by another life lost to fentanyl. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim during this difficult time.”

Barnett also said, “I want to commend the work of all involved for their swift response. It is through their actions that we were able to quickly apprehend Arroyos and remove one more threat from our community.”

